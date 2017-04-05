Nassau County GOP Calls On Mangano To Resign

Republican leaders of the Nassau County legislature called on County Executive Ed Mangano to resign.

Monday’s news conference came only a few hours after Mangano had given his State of the County address.

Mangano was indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges in October.

Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves says it was a difficult decision to call for his resignation but Mangano has to do what is best for the county.

Mangano called the move by the Republican leaders “election season nonsense.”

He has not announced whether he will seek a third term come November.