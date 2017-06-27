Schumer Urges FCC To Ban Ringless Robocalls

U.S Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants the FCC to reject a new method of robocalls that allows telemarketers to deliver a message directly to voicemail and bypass any ringing.

There’s a petition before the FCC to exempt “ringless voicecall” technology from federal do not call regulations.

Schumer calls the new method “spam” and says the government should do more to stop aggressive telemarketers. Schumer says the new technology is just another way for these companies to harass people.

According to YouMail, a robocall blocking and data collection service, New York City and Long Island residents saw over 76 million robocalls in May. Connecticut residents saw roughly 30 million calls.