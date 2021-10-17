-
Legislation proposed in the U.S. Senate would increase penalties for companies that use illegal robocalls.New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten…
Connecticut legislators want to get rid of nuisance robocalls. They will consider a bill that would require state enforcement of a federal law passed by…
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed civil actions against three Long Island telecommunications companies for carrying illegal robocalls. The…
When state lawmakers return later this month for a post-budget session, there are a number of issues that they hope to tackle, including trying to curb…
U.S Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants the FCC to reject a new method of robocalls that allows telemarketers to deliver a message directly to voicemail…