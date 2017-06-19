NBC Connecticut Declines To Air Megyn Kelly Interview With Alex Jones

NBC host Megyn Kelly’s controversial interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones aired Sunday night. Jones has claimed the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School didn’t happen. Kelly confronted Jones about his claims, but many critics said she shouldn’t have talked to him at all.

In the interview, Kelly read Jones’s claims back to him and questioned them as if they were valid, although she acknowledged, in a voice over, that they were baseless.

Connecticut’s NBC station decided not to air the interview. An internal memo said executives made the decision after listening to concerns from Sandy Hook families, viewers and the station's employees. Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse Lewis died in the shooting, appeared on the broadcast and criticized Jones for his comments.

Kelly said she wanted to shine a light on Jones’s falsehoods and found his views, in her words, as revolting as every rational person. Jones drew mainstream attention when Donald Trump appeared on his talk show and praised him during the 2016 presidential campaign.