Megyn Kelly Dropped From Sandy Hook Promise Event

Sandy Hook Promise, the advocacy group founded after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, has dropped Megyn Kelly as the host of its Washington gala this week. Kelly is being widely criticized for her upcoming NBC interview with Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who claims the shooting didn’t happen.

Kelly was scheduled to host the event for the group, which was founded with the participation of family members of people who died in the shooting. Several family members asked NBC to pull the interview, saying it gives legitimacy to Jones’s conspiracy theories.

Kelly said she understands and respects the decision, but she’s disappointed. In a statement, the former Fox News host said she wanted to, in her words, shine a light on his falsehoods. She said she found Jones’s theories as revolting as every other rational person.

Jones hosts a late-night talk show in which he frequently proposes many widely dismissed conspiracy theories. He received mainstream attention after he was praised by President Donald Trump.