More Protests Planned Over Fatal Police Shooting Of Bridgeport Teen

Connecticut State Police say they’re reviewing a video that appears to show Bridgeport teenager Jayson Negron as he lay dying on the street after being shot by a Bridgeport police officer last week. Negron’s cousin Giovanni Rivera posted the video to Twitter on Friday.

This is a nightmare.. Bridgeport PD told my family they shot Jayson in the head and was dead on scene this video clearly shows other wise pic.twitter.com/pvYaI5EieN — Giovanni Rivera (@ftwgiovanni) May 12, 2017

Rivera says police told Negron’s family he died as soon as he was shot. In the video, the camera turns away from him, and when it cuts back four seconds later, Negron’s head has changed direction.

“He was very much alive when he was handcuffed on the ground. He was on the floor for about six to eight hours where he was left to bleed out and die. No ambulance was called, no one treated his wounds.”

Bridgeport Police Chief A.J. Perez said Negron's body was lying in the street for about six hours after the shooting for evidence-gathering reasons. He said a state forensic official later told him he could have covered the body with a sheet.

Advocates have criticized Perez for seemingly contradictory statements about the shooting. He told Hearst Media the officer who shot Negron was the same one hit by the car, which goes against a report from Connecticut State Police. Hundreds of people protested Negron’s shooting in Bridgeport last week. And protests are expected to continue at a city council meeting Monday night.

Police shot Negron and a passenger after a pursuit. They say the two hit an officer with a stolen car. Negron’s passenger is expected to make a full recovery.