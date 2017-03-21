Supreme Court Rejects Appeal From Ex-Gov. Rowland

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of former Connecticut Governor John Rowland on public corruption charges.

On Monday the justices decided not to disturb Rowland’s 2014 conviction for conspiring to hide his work on political campaigns for two Republican congressional candidates.



A federal appeals court turned down an appeal last year and said that the ex-governor was properly convicted of creating falsified documents.



Rowland served as governor from 1995 to 2004, when he resigned and was sentenced to prison in a different corruption scandal.



He is currently serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for the latest conviction.