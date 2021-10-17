-
A federal court has rejected former Connecticut Governor John Rowland’s plea for an early release from probation. It is the second time Rowland has served…
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of former Connecticut Governor John Rowland on public corruption charges.On Monday the justices decided not…
Former Connecticut Governor John Rowland has reported to a federal prison in New York to begin serving a 2 ½-year sentence for campaign fraud.U.S. Marshal…
A Quinnipiac University Poll released this week finds that Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy's popularity rating has hit a new low. It finds…
Former Gov. John G. Rowland, who resigned from office a decade ago in a corruption scandal, was convicted Friday of federal charges that he conspired to…
Former Connecticut Governor John Rowland has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges. Ten years ago, Rowland served a prison sentence in a…
Former Connecticut Governor John Rowland says he's stepping down from his Hartford area radio talk show.This comes after former Republican Congressional…
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen was challenging a ruling involving a lawsuit filed ten years ago against the administration of former Governor…