Oyster Bay Approves Remediation Well To Combat Toxic Plume

In response to the Northrop Grumman groundwater contamination plume, the Oyster Bay Town Board has approved the installation of a remediation well in a residential neighborhood.

The plume of toxic chemicals from the former Northrop Grumman plant on Long Island has slowly seeped into the ground over the past 60 years.

Since 1992, Northrop Grumman has built and operated treatment wells as the contamination spread.

The Oyster Bay Town Board approved the well after Northrop Grumman agreed to limit construction hours, install a noise wall, and keep the streets open to traffic.

The toxic plume could affect the drinking water of more than 250,000 nearby residents.