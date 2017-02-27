© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Tribes Choose East Windsor For Casino

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 27, 2017 at 2:46 PM EST
roulettecasino_pixabay_170227.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut’s two federally recognized Native American tribes say they want to build a new casino on the site of a former movie theater in East Windsor. The announcement Monday caps more than a year of speculation by the tribes, who want to fend off competition from a planned MGM casino scheduled to open in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2019.

It’s the first time the two tribes have worked together on a casino: the Mohegan Tribe runs the Mohegan Sun, and the Mashantucket Pequot run Foxwoods. Those two casinos are near each other in southeast Connecticut. East Windsor is in northern Connecticut, closer to MGM’s planned casino in Springfield. The tribes say their East Windsor casino won’t be as big as Foxwoods or Mohegan Sun.

East Windsor officials announced they’d approved a development deal with the tribes over the weekend that gives the town $3 million up front and another $3 million annually, on top of millions in property taxes.

MGM filed a lawsuit to block the casino last year, but it was tossed out of court.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutcasinoFoxwoodsMohegan SunMashantucket PequotMohegan
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More