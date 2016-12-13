© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Historic Bridgeport Church To Become Islamic Center

WSHU | By Lea Trusty
Published December 13, 2016 at 9:46 AM EST
1 of 3
The United Congregational Church in Bridgeport, Conn. The church was built in the 1920s.
Lea Trusty
2 of 3
The interior of the UCC. The building was listed in the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
Lea Trusty
3 of 3
The current home of the Bridgeport Islamic Center. The Islamic Center's president says they will continue interfaith communitiy service with UCC.
Lea Trusty

The United Congregational Church, one of the oldest churches in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is being purchased by an Islamic Center. The Bridgeport Islamic Community Center will be taking over the space by this summer.

Reverend Sara Smith, senior minister at UCC, says it’s been hard for their 300-person congregation to financially maintain the building. She says selling it is a way to preserve their legacy that dates back to 1695.

“I’m not cavalier that this is easy. And yet the thought of losing us – meaning the congregation, the love we have, the people we have, who we are, our heart – that’s much harder.”

Dr. Ahmed Ebrahim, professor at Fairfield University and president of the Islamic Center, says they’ll use the space as a place for prayer and educational activities. And they’ll continue interfaith community service with UCC.

“It’s not usual these days to see religions coming together for peace and for cooperation and to serve. So we’re hoping this is something new and extraordinary. We’re hoping this will set a standard that religions can come together for the good of the whole community,” Ebrahim says.

The nonprofit arm of the church will continue to provide social services in Bridgeport and will continue to operate out of the same building. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticutreligion