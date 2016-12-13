Historic Bridgeport Church To Become Islamic Center

The United Congregational Church, one of the oldest churches in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is being purchased by an Islamic Center. The Bridgeport Islamic Community Center will be taking over the space by this summer.

Reverend Sara Smith, senior minister at UCC, says it’s been hard for their 300-person congregation to financially maintain the building. She says selling it is a way to preserve their legacy that dates back to 1695.

“I’m not cavalier that this is easy. And yet the thought of losing us – meaning the congregation, the love we have, the people we have, who we are, our heart – that’s much harder.”

Dr. Ahmed Ebrahim, professor at Fairfield University and president of the Islamic Center, says they’ll use the space as a place for prayer and educational activities. And they’ll continue interfaith community service with UCC.

“It’s not usual these days to see religions coming together for peace and for cooperation and to serve. So we’re hoping this is something new and extraordinary. We’re hoping this will set a standard that religions can come together for the good of the whole community,” Ebrahim says.

The nonprofit arm of the church will continue to provide social services in Bridgeport and will continue to operate out of the same building.