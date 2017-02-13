© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Brewpub To Open At Site Of Former Long Island College

WSHU | By Alicia Bermudez
Published February 13, 2017 at 12:40 PM EST
The region’s brew pub industry continues to grow.

On Long Island, the Blue Point Brewing Company plans to move to the former Briarcliffe College building in Patchogue.

The 53,000 square foot site will have space for a large brewery, a catwalk for tours and a tasting room and restaurant.

There are also plans to renovate the parking lot to have space for an outdoor beer garden.

The 15-year-lease will go into effect on June 1.

Blue Point hopes the project will be done by early 2018. They will continue to operate out of the old location until the move is complete.

Brookhaven Industrial Development documents put the cost at around $35 million.

In 2014, Blue Point was bought by international beer giant Anheuser-Busch.

