© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Cheers! First Drink In 81 Years Sold In Former Dry Town

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2016 at 11:25 AM EDT
beer_pixabay_160822.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A simple plastic cup of beer has made history by being the first alcoholic drink sold in a small Connecticut town in 81 years.

The affluent bedroom community of Bridgewater had been the last dry town in the state until residents approved alcohol sales in 2014.

The News-Times reports that the first booze sold in town since 1935 was a cup of beer purchased Friday at the Bridgewater Country Fair.

Bridgewater native and volunteer firefighter Jim Lillis took the first sip before passing the cup to other firefighters and fair volunteers who gathered for the ceremonial sale.

Voters legalized alcohol sales nearly two years ago as developers proposed restaurants in the western Connecticut town of 1,700 residents on the condition that they could sell booze. No restaurants have opened yet.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutalcoholBeer
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press