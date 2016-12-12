© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Save The Sound To Lobby Against Trump's EPA Pick

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 12, 2016 at 10:59 AM EST
scottpruitt_apsueogrocki_161212.jpg
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt gestures as he speaks during an interview in Oklahoma City in March.

The Connecticut Fund for the Environment and its bi-state program, Save the Sound, say they’ll lobby the Senate to reject Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the EPA.

Pruitt is a climate change denier and has sued the EPA five times trying to overturn laws that protect waterways and regulate emissions at power plants. Connecticut Fund for the Environment President Donald Strait says as the head of the EPA, Pruitt could cause long-term damage to air quality in Connecticut and to water quality in Long Island Sound.

“The world is in climate crisis. We can’t afford four years of going backward under an EPA chief who doesn’t believe the climate change data and has a history of using his government position to advance the interests of the fossil fuel industry,” Strait says.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he would vigorously oppose Pruitt’s confirmation and take every possible step to stop it.

“His positions are an anathema to the goals and mission of the EPA, and he’s being appointed in effect to destroy it, not to discharge its essential mission,” Blumenthal says.

During the campaign, Trump threatened to defund or eliminate the EPA. That would put Connecticut and New York at risk of losing millions of dollars in funding for restoring coastal wetlands and monitoring water quality in Long Island Sound.

Tags

NewsLong IslandenvironmentConnecticutSave the Soundconnecticut fund for the environmentScott Pruitt
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin