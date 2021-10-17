-
The Trump administration has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to stop giving out federal grant money. A Connecticut environmental advocacy…
The Connecticut Fund for the Environment and its bi-state program, Save the Sound, say they’ll lobby the Senate to reject Oklahoma Attorney General Scott…
Connecticut Fund for the Environment, the state’s largest environmental group, says runoff from a sewage treatment plant in Springfield, Massachusetts,…
There are more than 4,000 dams in Connecticut. Many of them are old and no longer serve any purpose. One of them is the Pond Lily Dam in New Haven. It’s…
Stamford, Conn., is the first city in New England to sign on to a national effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in urban areas by the year 2030. It's…