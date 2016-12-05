© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Poll Finds More Acceptance Of Trump Among New Yorkers

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published December 5, 2016 at 1:54 PM EST
trump_apevanvucci_161205.jpg
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a "USA Thank You" tour event, Thursday in Cincinnati.

According to a new poll, New Yorkers are evenly split on whether President Donald Trump will be good or bad for the state.

The Siena College poll showed 49 percent of New Yorkers are optimistic about the country’s future for the next four years, while 48 percent are not. Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg says though New Yorkers, like the rest of the nation, are sharply split into two camps.

“We are a divided nation,” Greenberg said.

Nevertheless, the poll finds there is more acceptance of Trump now, among some Democrats.

The survey shows that a growing number of New Yorkers want Democrats to work with Trump when he enters the White House next year.   

The poll also finds that Governor Cuomo’s popularity is up slightly, to 56 percent, but nearly half of New Yorkers DON’T think Cuomo should try to run for President in 2020.

Long Island NewsLong IslandSienna College PollNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoDonald Trump
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
