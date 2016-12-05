Poll Finds More Acceptance Of Trump Among New Yorkers

According to a new poll, New Yorkers are evenly split on whether President Donald Trump will be good or bad for the state.

The Siena College poll showed 49 percent of New Yorkers are optimistic about the country’s future for the next four years, while 48 percent are not. Siena spokesman Steve Greenberg says though New Yorkers, like the rest of the nation, are sharply split into two camps.

“We are a divided nation,” Greenberg said.

Nevertheless, the poll finds there is more acceptance of Trump now, among some Democrats.

The survey shows that a growing number of New Yorkers want Democrats to work with Trump when he enters the White House next year.

The poll also finds that Governor Cuomo’s popularity is up slightly, to 56 percent, but nearly half of New Yorkers DON’T think Cuomo should try to run for President in 2020.