Long Island News

Protesters Occupy Schumer’s Office, Blast Wall Street Ties

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2016 at 11:24 AM EST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in June.

More than two dozen protesters have briefly occupied the Capitol Hill office of Sen. Charles Schumer, objecting to close ties to Wall Street by the man poised to lead Senate Democrats.

U.S. Capitol Police removed the protesters, who say they want Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont instead to lead the party, which was swept out of power last week.

The protesters came from groups that included Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter. They argue Hillary Clinton's defeat was because of her coziness with big money donors, and that Schumer is from the same mold. They urged Democrats to do everything they can to block Trump's agenda.

Schumer has lain low since Election Day, pondering the path forward for his party. He has indicated a willingness to work with Trump.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
