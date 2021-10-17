-
Democratic Majority Leader Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin is set to be the next speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives. This comes after a meeting…
-
Connecticut state lawmakers appear to be distancing themselves from Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy this election year. On Monday members of the General…
-
Governor Dannel Malloy says millions of dollars in savings contained in the Connecticut budget depend on lawmakers also passing his criminal justice…
-
Brendan Sharkey, speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives, is retiring. The 54-year-old Hamden Democrat announced his retirement in a closed…
-
The Speaker of the Connecticut House of Representatives said on Wednesday he’s in favor of allowing municipalities to tax college and hospital properties.…
-
Connecticut House Speaker Brendan Sharkey says legislation that would end municipal car taxes is on his agenda for next year's legislative session.…