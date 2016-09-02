L.I. Prepares For Arrival Of Hurricane Hermine

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says the county is prepared for the remnants of Hurricane Hermine this weekend, and is urging residents to do the same.

Bellone says this is not Sandy, so there is no need to panic, or cancel any holiday plans but warns it could be a rough few days for Long Island.

“The tracks that are possible, which we are concerned about, could potentially be even worse than a direct hit.”

That’s because even if it doesn’t rain, there could be tidal surges of two-to-four feet, with 60-mile per hour winds, leading to flooding, riptides and beach erosion.

“The potential for it to hang out in the Atlantic, relatively stationary, and just churning up the seas and creating Nor’easter like conditions for a significant period of time, that is our greatest concern.”

Bellone says the county has 20 Humvees, two high axle rescue vehicles, and four helicopters at the ready if necessary.