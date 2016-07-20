© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Creates Task Force To Aid Exploited Immigrant Workers

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 20, 2016 at 5:37 PM EDT
cuomoexploitedworkers_cuomo_160720.jpg
Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
/
Gov. Cuomo announcing the establishment of the Exploited Workers Task Force at the Javits Center in Manhattan on Wednesday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a permanent task force to protect exploited immigrant workers.

Cuomo says in the past year the state has ordered over 1,500 businesses to repay nearly $4 million to 7,500 workers who were cheated out of their pay. The new task force will make permanent and combine two existing task forces made up of labor and business leaders.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of work to do because it is all too common in New York that workers are exploited, especially when they are immigrants. We understand it, immigrants don’t have the resources to protect themselves.”

The governor says the new task force will also investigate companies who misclassify workers in order to avoid paying the minimum wage or overtime.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkGovernor Andrew CuomoImmigrant Workers