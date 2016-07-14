Westchester Executive Sounds Alarm On School Funding Proposal

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino was on Long Island on Thursday to warn parents about what he calls the dangers of a new federal proposal designed to increase Common Core test participation. Astorino says it would hurt the reputation of New York schools and property values.

Astorino, who was the 2014 Republican gubernatorial candidate, says the proposal could mean the loss of federal aid to New York schools that have test opt-out rates higher than five percent. The parent advocacy group Long Island Opt-Out says that would affect nearly every school on the Island.

The New York State Board of Regents is discussing how the proposed regulations would affect local schools.

Astorino is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to weigh in.

“And he has been dead silent about this. So I am out here to ring the bell so people know what is at stake here.”

Astorino spoke at Syosset High School, named a School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education last year, but would be considered a failing school under the proposal.