Conn. Senators: Time To Move On From Clinton Email Controversy

Connecticut’s two U.S. senators say they are not surprised that the FBI decided not to make any charges against Hillary Clinton over her use of a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state.

The state’s senior senator, Richard Blumenthal, said as a former U.S. Attorney, he recognized from the very beginning that there was no case against Clinton.

“I was very, very confident that this outcome would occur because there was clearly, and almost indisputably, no criminal intent.”

The state’s junior senator, Chris Murphy, says it’s now time to move on to the real issues facing Americans in this year’s Presidential election campaign.

“My hope is that this marks a turning point where we can get away from name calling and start talking about real issues. I don’t think this is a surprising announcement to anyone. Maybe the only thing that’s surprising is that it took this long."

The two senators are Democrats who pledged early support to fellow Democrat Clinton in her presidential bid.