Long Island News

In N.Y., New Rules For Banks To Stanch Flow Of Terrorist Financing

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published July 1, 2016 at 7:41 AM EDT
Courtesy of Pixabay
Banking regulators in New York have enacted new rules aimed at stopping the flow of money used to fund terrorists. The new rules could mean criminal charges for banks that allow terrorist money to pass through.

Banks already spend millions of dollars a year on computer filters designed to catch suspicious transactions linked to terrorists. These new rules make bank employees certify that they are using the best filters out there.

Former prosecutor and director of the financial consulting firm Duff & Phelps, Polly Greenberg said, "It does create another mechanism where individuals have to take personal responsibility for the effectiveness of their policies and procedures."

The new rules also beef up New York's authority over banks. The state has become increasingly aggressive in punishing financial crimes. And this gives the state an even bigger club to swing at banks.

New York's place at the regulatory table has increased fines to atmospheric levels. New York has also forced banks to fire bad employees and threatened to revoke one bank’s ability to do business in New York.

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkBankingFinanceBank RegulationTerrorism Financing
