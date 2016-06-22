In Nassau County, Red Light Camera Revenue Short $3 Million

The Nassau County Traffic Safety Board has reported millions of dollars in lost revenue from its red light traffic camera program.

According to a new report, Nassau County issued almost 100,000 fewer tickets through the camera program in 2014 than they had in the previous year, resulting in an eight percent drop in revenue.

County officials say that the $3 million drop was expected, and that the program was primarily designed to increase road safety, not make money.

After the reported drop in revenue from the red light camera program, the Nassau County legislature increased the administration fee attached to the fine by 50 percent to close a budget deficit in 2015.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County has almost doubled the amount of revenue earned from its red light camera program, from $17 million to $32 million in the same period of time.