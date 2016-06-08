© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Malloy's Public Approval Rating Hits New Low

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2016 at 10:47 AM EDT
AP

Conn. Gov. Dannel Malloy's popularity rating has hit a new low, with a majority of registered voters disapproving of how the Democrat has managed the state's economy, jobs, budget and taxes.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday shows just 24 percent of registered voters approve of how Malloy is handling his job, while 68 percent disapprove. It's a drop from Malloy's prior lowest rating of 32 percent in October.

Poll Director Doug Schwartz says Malloy's numbers appear to be linked to the state's economy. A total of 80 percent of those surveyed say the state's economy is "not so good" or "poor," while 74 percent say jobs are difficult to find.

The survey of 1,330 voters has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Connecticut NewsConnecticut jobseconomyConnecticutjobsGovernor Dannel MalloyQuinnipiac
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
