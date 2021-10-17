-
A Quinnipiac University poll said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s public support is eroding — 70% of New Yorkers polled think the third-term Democrat…
-
Union officials say more than 2,800 workers at over two dozen nursing homes across Connecticut are ready to hit the picket line at 6 a.m. Friday if their…
-
Public and private colleges and universities in Connecticut say they plan to be back to full in-person learning by the fall. Administrators anticipate…
-
President Trump attacked several major polls conducted before Election Day, during a live White House briefing Thursday evening. Trump singled out the…
-
A Connecticut cybersecurity expert said he is not surprised that the federal government is warning that U.S. hospitals have been hit by coordinated…
-
Conn. Gov. Dannel Malloy's popularity rating has hit a new low, with a majority of registered voters disapproving of how the Democrat has managed the…
-
A Quinnipiac University Poll released on Tuesday finds U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) beats either of his possible Republican challengers by a…