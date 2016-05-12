© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Trump Headlines L.I. GOP Fundraiser

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published May 12, 2016 at 9:49 AM EDT
trump_apandrewharnik_160512.jpg
Andrew Harnik
/
AP

What a difference a month makes. Apparent Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump was on Long Island last night at a fundraiser for the Nassau County Republican Party.

In contrast to his earlier Long Island appearances which drew large protests, there were only two protesters waving a sign along Jericho Turnpike.

“Say no to racism. Say no to Trump!”

Trump was the keynote speaker at the party’s annual “Patriots Reception” at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

Nassau County Police had set up separate pens for both Trump supporters and protestors. They remained empty. The $200-a-plate event was closed to the media.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkNassau CountyDonald TrumpWoodburyCrest Hollow Country Club
Related Content
Load More