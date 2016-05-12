Trump Headlines L.I. GOP Fundraiser

What a difference a month makes. Apparent Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump was on Long Island last night at a fundraiser for the Nassau County Republican Party.

In contrast to his earlier Long Island appearances which drew large protests, there were only two protesters waving a sign along Jericho Turnpike.

“Say no to racism. Say no to Trump!”

Trump was the keynote speaker at the party’s annual “Patriots Reception” at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

Nassau County Police had set up separate pens for both Trump supporters and protestors. They remained empty. The $200-a-plate event was closed to the media.