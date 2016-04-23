© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Trump Makes Campaign Stops In Waterbury, Bridgeport

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published April 23, 2016 at 4:35 PM EDT
trump1_cb_160423.jpg
Cassandra Basler
/
WSHU

Hundreds rallied for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Waterbury and Bridgeport, Connecticut, today.

Trump told the crowd at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport that the city has lost too many manufacturing jobs. He said the city’s motto may be “By Industry We Thrive...” but “You have no industry. We gotta change your motto. 

Let’s change it to, ‘If we elect Trump, we will thrive, okay? Right?’” The crowd cheered in response.  

Trump said he would keep the U.S. from entering international trade deals that take American manufacturing jobs overseas, and he urged people to vote for him in the Connecticut primary on Tuesday.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDonald Trumppresidential primaryRepublican Primary
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
