In Wake Of Skelos Conviction, Kaminsky, McGrath Vie For NY Senate Seat

Control of the New York State Senate could be decided tomorrow when voters in southwestern Nassau County on Long Island go to the polls to fill the seat vacated by former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos. Skelos was convicted on federal corruption charges in December.

Democractic Assemblyman Todd Kaminsky, who represents Long Beach, is facing Republican attorney Christopher McGrath of Hewlitt.

Kaminsky, a former federal prosecutor who helped convict State Senator Pedro Espada on corruption charges, has made ethics reform the keystone of his campaign. McGrath, a first-time candidate and former president of the Nassau County Bar Association, says he’s running to keep the Senate in Republican hands.

Republicans and Democrats each hold 31 seats, with six “breakaway” Democrats caucusing with Republicans. A McGrath win would cement Republican control. A Kaminsky win would change the dynamic, if not the balance of power.

The latest Sienna Poll shows McGrath leading Kaminsky 51 to 43 percent.