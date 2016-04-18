© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

In Wake Of Skelos Conviction, Kaminsky, McGrath Vie For NY Senate Seat

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published April 18, 2016 at 11:38 AM EDT
kaminsky_apmikegroll_160418.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP File Photo

Control of the New York State Senate could be decided tomorrow when voters in southwestern Nassau County on Long Island go to the polls to fill the seat vacated by former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos. Skelos was convicted on federal corruption charges in December.

Democractic Assemblyman Todd Kaminsky, who represents Long Beach, is facing Republican attorney Christopher McGrath of Hewlitt.

Kaminsky, a former federal prosecutor who helped convict State Senator Pedro Espada on corruption charges, has made ethics reform the keystone of his campaign. McGrath, a first-time candidate and former president of the Nassau County Bar Association, says he’s running to keep the Senate in Republican hands.

Republicans and Democrats each hold 31 seats, with six “breakaway” Democrats caucusing with Republicans. A McGrath win would cement Republican control. A Kaminsky win would change the dynamic, if not the balance of power.

The latest Sienna Poll shows McGrath leading Kaminsky 51 to 43 percent.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkDean Skelosspecial election