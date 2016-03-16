Limo Driver In Cutchogue Accident Charged With Homicide

The driver of the limo in which four women on a winery tour were killed on Suffolk County’s North Fork last July has been charged in their deaths.

Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota says limo driver Carlos Pino is responsible for the deaths of the young women when he made a U-turn on Route 48 in Cutchogue last July. Spota says Pino failed to stop, and failed to look for oncoming traffic when he made the U-turn.

Steven Romeo, the driver of the truck that broadsided the limo, admitted to having had a few beers before the accident, but Spota says even sober, he could not have stopped in time.

Pino has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, in addition to assault charges for the injuries suffered by four others in the limo. He faces up to four years in prison.