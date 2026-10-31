A Halloween weekend of music, mystery and a few good scares

From haunted houses and ghost stories to spine-tingling movie scores and music inspired by the supernatural, WSHU has plenty to get you into the Halloween spirit. Spend Halloween weekend with us for a special lineup of classical music, folk songs, film scores and dramatic storytelling. Some of it is spooky, some of it is suspenseful, and there's something for just about everyone.

Saturday, October 31 — Halloween

2–4 PM | Living Classical: Halloween

Ghosts, witches and spells have inspired composers for centuries. Now a new generation is putting its own musical spin on these supernatural stories.

Host Tyler Kline presents two hours of Halloween music by living composers, drawing on folklore from around the world.

Listen: 91.1 FM, 107.5 FM and the WSHU music stream.

8 PM | Acoustic Connections: Haunted Places

From abandoned hotels and sailing ships to lonely railyards, some places seem to have more than their share of ghost stories.

Walt Graham explores these haunted places through songs that tell their stories. Spend Halloween night with Acoustic Connections and discover what might be lurking around the next corner.

Listen: 91.1 FM and streaming at WSHU.org.

9 PM | Reel Music: Halloween

Imagine the shower scene in Psycho without those shrieking violins. Or Michael Myers stalking his victims in Halloween without that chilling piano theme.

Some of Hollywood's scariest moments owe as much to the music as they do to what's happening on screen.

Reel Music celebrates Halloween with scores that have made generations of moviegoers nervous about what might happen next.

Listen: 91.1 FM and streaming at WSHU.org.

10 PM | VoiceScapes: Halloween Special

A world where everyone you know is suddenly someone else. An actress whose latest role attracts the attention of a real serial killer. And two bank robbers who discover the Civil War isn't quite over.

Three stories, each with its own twist, in a Halloween special from VoiceScapes:

It Always Feels Like Monday — In the year 2214, a woman wakes to discover that everyone she knows has become somebody else.

Serial Sweetheart — An award-winning actress takes on the role of a serial killer, attracting the attention of the real thing.

When Johnny Comes Marching Home — In 1865, two former rebels turned bank robbers discover that, for them, the war isn't over.

A little scary, a little spooky, and plenty to keep you looking over your shoulder.

Listen: 91.1 FM and streaming at WSHU.org.

Sunday, November 1

7 AM–1 PM | Sunday Baroque: A Spooky Sunday

The Halloween spirit carries over into Sunday morning with music inspired by witches, fairies and things that go bump in the night.

You'll hear witches and fairies from Shakespeare, a Devil's Trill, and a Vivaldi concerto with a spooky side. Plus, one of the most famous spine-tingling tunes in classical music.

Enjoy a Halloween-inspired Sunday Baroque with Suzanne Bona.

Listen: 91.1 FM, 107.5 FM and WSHU.org.