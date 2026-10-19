Personal Records: Jen Agg

What are the songs that define you? The songs that say the most about who you are?

This is a new feature on World Cafe called Personal Records, where we ask interesting people — musicians and non-musicians alike — to share a playlist of songs that hold the key to who they are and what they do.

Today, restaurateur Jen Agg shares her personal records.

Jen has a new book called Table Boss: How to Build a Restaurant When Your Life Falls Apart. She's also the star of the new Food Network show Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, where she and co-star Aarón Sánchez help struggling restaurants turn things around.

Jen is also a huge music fan. Coming up, we talk about how music is an essential part of creating the atmosphere of a restaurant; The right songs can communicate a feeling, establish a vibe and make people feel welcome.

Featured Songs

My Bloody Valentine, "Slow"

Pixies, "Gigantic"

Liz Phair, "Help Me Mary"

Peggy Lee, "Is That All There Is?"

Tabou Combo de Pétion-Ville, "New York City"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.