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Personal Records: Jen Agg

WSHU | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
Nick Kozak/Courtesy of the artist

What are the songs that define you? The songs that say the most about who you are?

This is a new feature on World Cafe called Personal Records, where we ask interesting people — musicians and non-musicians alike — to share a playlist of songs that hold the key to who they are and what they do.

Today, restaurateur Jen Agg shares her personal records.

Jen has a new book called Table Boss: How to Build a Restaurant When Your Life Falls Apart. She's also the star of the new Food Network show Restaurant Impossible: Last Call, where she and co-star Aarón Sánchez help struggling restaurants turn things around.

Jen is also a huge music fan. Coming up, we talk about how music is an essential part of creating the atmosphere of a restaurant; The right songs can communicate a feeling, establish a vibe and make people feel welcome.

Featured Songs

  • My Bloody Valentine, "Slow"
  • Pixies, "Gigantic"
  • Liz Phair, "Help Me Mary"
  • Peggy Lee, "Is That All There Is?"
  • Tabou Combo de Pétion-Ville, "New York City"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod.  Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.
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Music arts & cultureWorld CafeTelevision
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
World Cafe senior producer Kimberly Junod has been a part of the World Cafe team since 2001, when she started as the show's first line producer. In 2011 Kimberly launched (and continues to helm) World Cafe's Sense of Place series that includes social media, broadcast and video elements to take listeners across the U.S. and abroad with an intimate look at local music scenes. She was thrilled to be part of the team that received the 2006 ASCAP Deems Taylor Radio Broadcast Award for excellence in music programming. In the time she has spent at World Cafe, Kimberly has produced and edited thousands of interviews and recorded several hundred bands for the program, as well as supervised the show's production staff. She has also taught sound to young women (at Girl's Rock Philly) and adults (as an "Ask an Engineer" at WYNC's Werk It! Women's Podcast Festival).
See stories by Kimberly Junod