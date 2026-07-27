How did you become a Deadhead?

Beginning Aug. 1, NPR Music will publish a week-long list of stories and podcast episodes exploring the legacy and future of the Grateful Dead fandom. And we want to hear from you!

We want to know: How did you become a fan of the Grateful Dead? Maybe it was a specific album that converted you, or you were transformed by a show you saw. And what would you say to someone who just doesn't understand the band's appeal?

Record a voice memo telling us and email it to us at allsongs@npr.org. We'll share select stories and songs in an upcoming episode in the NPR Music feed. Be sure to tell us your first name and where you're calling from.