Flea and the Honora Band: Tiny Desk Concert

The night before he stopped by the Desk, Flea took a moment between songs at the Black Cat in Washington, D.C., to call his experience of performing with a jazz band "an adventure." After four decades as a founding member and bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers , Flea was touring on his debut solo album, Honora, in small venues, including the NPR Music office space.

Yes, that's Flea on trumpet, doubling up on bass and spitting poetry, but as he admits, "I'm just one part of this ensemble." That ensemble features Tiny Desk alumni Jeff Parker , Josh Johnson and Anna Butterss as well as Deantoni Parks — musicians with deep catalogs across creative music. "Working with the musicians that I've worked with has been the most exciting part," Flea told me afterward, "just jamming, connecting and feeling who they are."

SET LIST

"Traffic Lights"

"Morning Cry"

"A Plea"

MUSICIANS

Flea: trumpet, bass, vocals

Jeff Parker: guitar

Josh Johnson: sax, keys

Anna Butterss: bass

Deantoni Parks: drums, keys

TINY DESK TEAM