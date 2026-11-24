A nationwide Islamic outreach agency held an open house at Bay Shore’s Masjid Darul Quran Mosque, where residents shared a Saturday afternoon meal, toured the mosque, and asked questions about Islam.

Sabeel Ahmed, executive director of the GainPeace Project, welcomed everyone and told the residents that his purpose was to show the reality of Islam, address any concerns, and make alliances with local community faiths. “Islam is not a faith to be feared, and it’s not a faith that threatens America,” he said, citing recent anti-Islam rhetoric.

Ahmed opened his presentation with an engaging Q&A to challenge the guests' knowledge, followed by an informative presentation on Islam, the Muslim community, and its history.

Giselle Castro / SBU Media Group Local residents during Ahmed's presentation.

Residents were presented with two individual stations, one giving out free hijabs to local women and the other giving the Quran in either English or Spanish, attached with educational Islam pamphlets.

Deirdrea Renwick, a community leader from United Methodist Church of Bay Shore, acknowledged the distance regarding local religion and joined the open house to learn more about Islam and become more educated. “We are at a crossroads with a lot of things in our country, and more tolerance is needed for all religions,” she said.

The open house also helped strengthen connections among Muslim residents, some of whom were unaware of the mosque in their neighborhood.

Jalissa Dehoney, a local resident, said she teaches her children Islam at home. The family was surprised to discover a mosque within walking distance. Following their first visit, Dehoney said, “I plan on coming for a long time.” Her teenage daughter, Jaylee, said the mosque was “a very open place; I can come and express myself when I need to.”

“You will find the mosque as a place of utmost peace,” Ahmed said.

Giselle Castro is a reporter with The SBU Media Group, part of Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism’s Working Newsroom program for students and local media.