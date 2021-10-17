-
The U.S. Department of Justice has ordered the city of Meriden, Connecticut, to work with an Islamic group to help them open a mosque. That’s after the…
-
Since the election of Donald Trump, there have been rallies held once a month outside a Selden mosque where Long Islanders have been showing their…
-
Controversial feminist activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali has sparked protests at college campuses like Yale for her belief that Islam is an oppressive and violent…
-
Controversial feminist activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali gave a lecture that drew about 500 people to Fairfield University on International Women’s Day this…
-
Haris Durrani is a Dominican-Pakistani Muslim from Westport, Connecticut. Durrani co-founded the Muslim Protagonist Symposium at Columbia University to…
-
Long Island Congressman Peter King attended Friday prayers at a mosque in Bay Shore Friday. King notoriously held five congressional hearings on what he…