Suffolk County leaders highlight National Recovery Month

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine and lawmakers are promoting efforts to combat substance addiction during September, which is National Recovery Month.

Romaine, advocates, and lawmakers gathered on August 31 to highlight the struggles against addiction and acknowledge the path to recovery.

Suffolk County was one of the first municipalities in New York to sue opioid makers for fueling a deadly wave of addiction and substance use disorders nationwide. A special committee will allocate funds from a settlement with the drugmakers for a third round of funding to not-for-profit organizations that treat addiction.

“We want to continue having that money out,” Romaine said. “Opioid deaths are down. That’s great news, but does that mean we won the battle? Addiction is never an easy battle to claim total victory.”

Deputy Executive for Health Dr. Sylvia Diaz said bolstering infrastructure is a primary focus for supporting people through their addiction.

“Our goal is to build that coordinated system that reaches people earlier, connects them quicker, connects them to the right resources, and helps ensure services are available when they are needed,” she said.

Sharon Richmond is a victim’s advocate. She said her son sought treatment on four separate occasions but was denied each time.

“My hope is that Recovery Month becomes more than one event, or more than one month. I hope that it strengthens our relationship and creates better pathways to help. And that it builds a community where people know to turn,” she said.

Romaine said it’s a lesson he hasn’t forgotten. “We don’t want to miss the boat. We want to make sure it’s available for all to sail to the land of recovery.”