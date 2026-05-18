NY AG warns against price gouging as LIRR strike drags on

On Day 3 of the Long Island Railroad strike, New York state attorney general Letitia James warned Long Islanders to beware of price gouging at car rental companies and ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber.

“This strike is no excuse for companies to unfairly raise prices on New Yorkers,” James said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “We will not tolerate price gouging, and I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report illegal price hikes to my office.”

The price gouging complaint form can be submitted online or by calling 800-771-7755.

Five labor unions representing about 3,500 LIRR workers have been negotiating a new four-year contract with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The sticking point has been the amount and pace of annual wage increases.

For the first time in over 30 years, LIRR workers walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Negotiations were still ongoing as of late Monday afternoon.