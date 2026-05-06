NY AG Letitia James calls out surveillance pricing

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is pushing a pair of bills that would limit surveillance pricing, a practice used by some companies to set individual prices for each shopper based on their personal data and algorithms.

James called it "exploitation" at a news conference in Syracuse this week.

“These predatory pricing schemes use algorithms to analyze where you live, your spending habits, and even whether or not you're in a hurry, all to determine the highest price that you will pay," James said. "Then, they charge you that price. Not a fair price. Not one price. Your highest price.”

The practice isn’t just limited to online shopping. James said her office has evidence of price changes on electronic shelf tags in brick-and-mortar stores.

The One Fair Price Act and the Protecting Consumers and Jobs from Discriminatory Pricing Act would ban surveillance pricing online statewide and inside grocery stores and pharmacies.

James said New Yorkers are already experiencing higher prices for gas, health insurance and other necessities.

“Surveillance pricing hits hardest where it hurts most: food, medicine, diapers and anything else you might be buying in a pinch,” she said.

The measures have support from labor unions and the AARP.