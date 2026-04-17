Suffolk County has big plans for America’s 250th birthday

Suffolk County officials have announced special plans as the nation gears up for its 250th Fourth of July celebrations, including an art and history exhibit now on display at the H. Lee Dennison building in Hauppauge.

The “American Revolution Experience” is an interactive exhibit featuring Revolutionary-era reenactments and historical artifacts.

At the exhibit’s unveiling this week, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine urged residents to come and “learn a little bit” about some of the historical characters involved in the Revolution and how they took sides as the colonists prepared for war.

“What they're doing is reminding us of some of the people that played a big role in making sure that we became a free nation and an independent nation,” said Romaine, who was a history teacher before entering politics.

He also introduced a “Plant It Forward” campaign to plant new trees and register them with the Living Legacy Tree Registry.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our independence than greening Suffolk by planting trees and registering the trees so that in the future, people will know that we celebrated our anniversary by doing something constructive for the future,” Romaine said.

The “American Revolution Experience” is one in a series of events and celebrations happening throughout the year to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.