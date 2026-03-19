Gas prices jump more than 80 cents in a month across CT, Long Island

Gas prices across Connecticut and Long Island have risen sharply, climbing more than 80 cents per gallon in the past month.

The average price in Connecticut reached $3.73 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA Northeast. On Long Island, the average stood at $3.70. Both figures are about 75 cents higher than this time last year.

The spike coincides with the U.S. attack on Iran at the end of February and ongoing challenges transporting crude oil out of the Middle East.

AAA said gas prices typically increase in the spring due to higher demand and the transition to summer fuel blends. However, those seasonal increases are usually closer to 30 to 40 cents per gallon.