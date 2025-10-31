Long Island food banks brace for demand as SNAP funding nears lapse

Long Island food banks are preparing for an influx of patrons as federal funding for food assistance benefits is set to run out this weekend.

The lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, scheduled for Nov. 1, will affect about 170,000 Long Islanders. It also coincides with one of the busiest times of year for food banks, Thanksgiving.

Peter Crescenti, with the food bank Long Island Cares, said the situation is compounded by the ongoing federal government shutdown, which has left some workers without paychecks.

“Food banks are really going to be stressed, and that stress is going to be felt on the street level,” Crescenti said.“What are they going to do? What's their alternative? That's when they turn to — for many of them, the very first time in their lives — to food pantries, to their local church, to senior centers. Anything they can do to find food is on the table.”

Long Island Cares helps stock more than 300 food pantries across the island through donations and volunteers. The organization is seeking community support to help meet the anticipated surge in demand.