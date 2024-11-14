Long Islanders brace for higher electricity bills in proposed LIPA budget

Long Islanders could expect higher electricity bills next year as the Long Island Power Authority unveiled its proposed $4.3 billion budget for 2025. Projections show an average monthly increase of about seven dollars, bringing the average customer’s bill to almost $200 per month.

LIPA officials said the increase is due to more expensive debt servicing costs and higher usage associated with electric cars.

At a board meeting Wednesday, LIPA chairwoman Tracey Edwards celebrated other achievements like higher productivity but acknowledged the pain of higher bills.

“We know any increase is not good," Edwards said.

The seven-dollar increase is much less than this year’s rate hike of $20, but it is still hard for some ratepayers, like Fred Harrison, who addressed the board during public comments.

“The major takeaway from the budget report today is another rate increase," Harrison said, "smaller than last year, but almost double the projected rate of inflation for 2025 and certainly larger than my Social Security increase.”

The Board of Trustees votes on the budget next month.