Suffolk County officials want health study on cancer rates in Calverton

Suffolk County officials have requested a comprehensive health study for the Calverton area to determine how chemical contamination from military contractor Northrop Grumman has impacted residents' health.

In a letter to the state health department, lawmakers said the department set a precedent when they agreed last month to a health study for the Bethpage and Oyster Bay area where similar contamination occurred.

"This study should review updated data from the New York State Cancer Registry, taking into account the latest trends and geographic considerations over the past decade," U.S. Representative Nick LaLota (R-NY) and Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine wrote.

A health department spokesperson said they’re evaluating the request, and noted that "cancer evaluations cannot provide a direct causal link between identified cases of cancer and any particular environmental exposure."

LaLota, who represents eastern Long Island, said the study will provide updated information and transparency for the public.

"For decades, Grumman operated two major facilities on Long Island — one in Bethpage and one in Calverton — and we're now learning some lessons from what went on in Bethpage and how the company's operations there have contaminated the water supply of nearby neighborhoods," LaLota said. "And now, as we look to the company's other sites in Calverton, we want to ensure and anticipate as much as we can any issues."

Newly discovered chemical drums of toxic waste in Bethpage Community Park have riled residents and renewed concerns about whether soil and water contamination have been properly remediated.

Northrop Grumman had used the facilities to assemble and test Navy aircraft for decades, leading to underground plumes of chemical contamination.

The Navy is responsible for the cleanup in Calverton, and is holding its next meeting of the community advisory board on Oct. 29 at Riley Avenue Elementary School in Calverton.