© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suffolk County flash floods cause over $41 million in damages

WSHU | By Kaitlyn Luba
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:56 PM EDT
Crews clean up collapsed roads near Mill Pond in Stony Brook on Aug. 19, 2024
Office of Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine
/
Flickr
Crews clean up collapsed roads near Mill Pond in Stony Brook on Aug. 19, 2024

Suffolk County experienced record rainfall in late August that damaged infrastructure and displaced families. Official assessments show the flooding caused over $41 million in damages.

“Extreme weather hit Suffolk County families and communities hard this month, and I commend the hardworking damage assessment teams on the ground who provided information to secure this important federal disaster assistance,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The Biden administration approved the governor’s request for a federal emergency declaration, making the county eligible for emergency protective measures.

New York Homes and Community Renewal is launching a relief program that grants eligible Long Island homeowners up to $50,000 for repairs not covered by insurance.

Residents can also call the state Department of Financial Services’ Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759 for assistance with policy coverage and loss documentation.
Tags
Long Island News Suffolk CountyKathy HochulStorm DamageSevere Weather
Kaitlyn Luba
Kaitlyn Luba is a news fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Kaitlyn Luba