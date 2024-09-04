Suffolk County flash floods cause over $41 million in damages

Suffolk County experienced record rainfall in late August that damaged infrastructure and displaced families. Official assessments show the flooding caused over $41 million in damages.

“Extreme weather hit Suffolk County families and communities hard this month, and I commend the hardworking damage assessment teams on the ground who provided information to secure this important federal disaster assistance,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The Biden administration approved the governor’s request for a federal emergency declaration, making the county eligible for emergency protective measures.

New York Homes and Community Renewal is launching a relief program that grants eligible Long Island homeowners up to $50,000 for repairs not covered by insurance.

Residents can also call the state Department of Financial Services’ Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759 for assistance with policy coverage and loss documentation.