Suffolk County voters could see water quality referendum on Nov. ballot

Voters in Suffolk County are one step closer to seeing a referendum on their ballot this November.

The ballot referendum would ask voters to approve a sales tax increase to create a wastewater treatment district and replace aging septic tanks with sewers and high-tech septic systems. The goal is to reduce harmful nitrogen pollution in surface water.

The increase would be .125% — a little over one penny per dollar.

Environmental groups applauded the move.

"The Nature Conservancy commends state legislators for passing a bill that will enable Suffolk County to restore our bays and harbors, improve public health and safeguard our way of life," said Kevin McDonald, the group's Long Island policy advisor.

The New York State Senate passed the bill to put it on the ballot last week. Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign it. Then it goes to the Suffolk County Legislature for final approval.