© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suffolk County voters could see water quality referendum on Nov. ballot

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published May 20, 2024 at 1:32 PM EDT
Voters mark their ballots at First Presbyterian Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Voters mark their ballots on Election Day.

Voters in Suffolk County are one step closer to seeing a referendum on their ballot this November.

The ballot referendum would ask voters to approve a sales tax increase to create a wastewater treatment district and replace aging septic tanks with sewers and high-tech septic systems. The goal is to reduce harmful nitrogen pollution in surface water.

The increase would be .125% — a little over one penny per dollar.

Environmental groups applauded the move.

"The Nature Conservancy commends state legislators for passing a bill that will enable Suffolk County to restore our bays and harbors, improve public health and safeguard our way of life," said Kevin McDonald, the group's Long Island policy advisor.

The New York State Senate passed the bill to put it on the ballot last week. Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to sign it. Then it goes to the Suffolk County Legislature for final approval.
Tags
Long Island News Suffolk CountyVotingSewer SystemLong Island sewers
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio