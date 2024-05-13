Gilgo Beach task force to investigate other cold murder cases

The task force investigating the Gilgo Beach serial killings on Long Island will take on other murder cases that have gone cold in Suffolk County.

The multi-agency task force is expanding to take a fresh look at other unsolved murder cases, according to reportby Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. The team arrested suspect Rex Heuermann last summer for the murders of four women whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway over a decade ago.

The goal is to solve every outstanding cold case homicide, including at least six other sets of human remains found near the parkway and any other open case that involves human remains.

The task force expansion comes just days after police with canine units conducted a week-long search of the woods near Manorville.