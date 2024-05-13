© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gilgo Beach task force to investigate other cold murder cases

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published May 13, 2024 at 11:59 AM EDT
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, right, arrives for a court appearance in the case against Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
John Minchillo
/
AP
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, right, arrives for a court appearance in the case against Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

The task force investigating the Gilgo Beach serial killings on Long Island will take on other murder cases that have gone cold in Suffolk County.

The multi-agency task force is expanding to take a fresh look at other unsolved murder cases, according to reportby Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. The team arrested suspect Rex Heuermann last summer for the murders of four women whose remains were found along Ocean Parkway over a decade ago.

The goal is to solve every outstanding cold case homicide, including at least six other sets of human remains found near the parkway and any other open case that involves human remains.

The task force expansion comes just days after police with canine units conducted a week-long search of the woods near Manorville.
Tags
Long Island News Ray TierneySuffolk CountyLong Island serial killerRex Heuermann Gilgo Beach
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio