Suffolk County DA investigates alleged record destruction by outgoing Bellone administration

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is investigating allegations that former county executive Steve Bellone’s administration destroyed data before leaving office.

Tierney told Newsday about the allegations, which he said involved the destruction and removal of county records. It’s unclear what departments are involved, if the destruction was intentional, or if criminal charges are coming.

Several county employees told Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy that emails have been deleted and county equipment was deactivated, according to Newsday.

Tierney said he’s offering an amnesty period for anyone inadvertently possessing county data to return it.

Democrat Steve Bellone was term-limited during the last election for county executive. Republican Ed Romaine took over in January.

Tierney encouraged anyone with information to call 631-853-4626.