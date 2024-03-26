© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We received reports that some iPhone users with the latest version of iOS (v17.4) cannot play audio via the Grove Persistent Player.
While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.

Suffolk County DA investigates alleged record destruction by outgoing Bellone administration

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published March 26, 2024 at 1:57 PM EDT
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney inside Judge Timothy P. Mazzei’s courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, where alleged Gilgo Killer Rex Heuermann was indicted in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.
James Carbone
/
Pool via Newsday
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney inside Judge Timothy P. Mazzei’s courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, where alleged Gilgo Killer Rex Heuermann was indicted in the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is investigating allegations that former county executive Steve Bellone’s administration destroyed data before leaving office.

Tierney told Newsday about the allegations, which he said involved the destruction and removal of county records. It’s unclear what departments are involved, if the destruction was intentional, or if criminal charges are coming.

Several county employees told Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy that emails have been deleted and county equipment was deactivated, according to Newsday.

Tierney said he’s offering an amnesty period for anyone inadvertently possessing county data to return it.

Democrat Steve Bellone was term-limited during the last election for county executive. Republican Ed Romaine took over in January.

Tierney encouraged anyone with information to call 631-853-4626.
Tags
Long Island News Ray TierneySteve BelloneSuffolk County
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio