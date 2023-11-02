Suffolk County lawmakers announce latest sewer project in Bay Shore

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that Lexington Village Condominium Complex in Bay Shore will be the latest sewer project.

Bellone and Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter have spearheaded the $4.3 million project. It will connect Lexington Village to the county sewer system through a new sewage pump system nearby the complex, he said.

“The groundbreaking at Lexington Village highlights the significant progress we have made to take historic measures in order to reclaim our water and improve our wastewater infrastructure throughout all communities in Suffolk County,” Bellone said.

Lawmakers have emphasized that the funds for the project will come from municipal pockets to lessen the burden on the condo’s residents — the majority of which are on public assistance. Suffolk County and the Town of Islip are each contributing $700,000.

The 170-unit housing complex is located in an environmental justice community, where public health concerns have been raised over water quality related to outdated sewer systems.

The project involves the decommissioning, demolishing and removing of the property’s existing sewage treatment plan. Construction of the project is expected to take around eight months to complete.

“Long Island cannot thrive without vital investments in sewer infrastructure,” said Marc Herbst, executive director of the Long Island Contractors’ Association. “Suffolk County’s outdated sewer system has plagued our region for too long.”