Suffolk County is investigating ways to block incoming migrants

The Suffolk County Legislature voted Thursday to hire outside counsel to investigate ways to block incoming migrants from New York City.

The move comes just days after County Executive Steve Bellone issued an emergency order that prevents shelters from accepting migrants without special approval.

More than half of the residents who weighed in at a special meeting of the legislature said the efforts to block migration are discriminatory, and that immigrants from south of the border should be welcomed like the Ukrainians fleeing the war in Europe.

“Seeking asylum is protected by international law,” said Rabbi Lina Zerbarini of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission. “Those who have fled their country seeking refuge from war and violence have the right to ask for protection.”

Supporters of the measure say current residents should be prioritized over immigrants, and urged officials to help homeless veterans instead.

Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey said an influx of asylum seekers would overburden the school system and law enforcement.

“Yes, we have an obligation to take care of those who are less fortunate,” McCaffrey said. “But we can't take in the amount of numbers that New York City has.”

The possibility of a lawsuit blocking asylum seekers spurred about 75 civil rights advocates and immigration groups to rally outside the Legislature in Hauppauge last week.